After A -10.17% Drop In The Last Week, Does Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.92% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the CENN share is $15.00, that puts it down -782.35 from that peak though still a striking 38.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $422.54M, and the average trade volume was 10.35 million shares over the past three months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) registered a 6.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.92% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.17%, and it has moved by -30.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.51%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 98.20% in 2022.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Cenntro Electric Group Limited insiders own 39.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.29%, with the float percentage being 0.47%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $1.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Paloma Partners Management Co’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.14 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value.