A Stock You Ought To Watch Is CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM)

During the last session, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares were 3.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.95% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the COMM share is $22.18, that puts it down -250.39 from that peak though still a striking 2.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average trade volume was 4.57 million shares over the past three months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. COMM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) registered a -3.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.95% in intraday trading to $6.33 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.08%, and it has moved by -26.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.09%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.14, which implies an increase of 37.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, COMM is trading at a discount of -136.97% off the target high and -26.38% off the low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CommScope Holding Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares have gone down -47.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.39% against 40.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.50% this quarter and then drop -38.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60%. While earnings are projected to return 20.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 26.60% per annum.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc. insiders own 2.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.93%, with the float percentage being 95.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.85 million shares (or 11.66% of all shares), a total value of $324.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.33 million shares, is of FPR Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $235.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 10.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.79 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $78.68 million.