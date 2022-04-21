Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Stock Dropped -45.15% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s traded shares were 2.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.95% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the ZY share is $52.00, that puts it down -2772.93 from that peak though still a striking 14.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $223.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 901.91K shares over the past three months.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) registered a -9.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.95% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.40%, and it has moved by -45.15% in 30 days. The short interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is 4.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.62 day(s) to cover.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zymergen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares have gone down -83.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.15% against 17.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.03 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.73 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -82.10% in 2022.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Zymergen Inc. insiders own 9.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.07%, with the float percentage being 76.10%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.61 million shares (or 25.99% of all shares), a total value of $178.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.13 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $12.33 million.