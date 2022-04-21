Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $187.70, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.54B. ZTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $249.27, offering almost -32.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $165.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.98% since then. We note from Zoetis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) trade information

Instantly ZTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 190.80 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is -3.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) estimates and forecasts

Zoetis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.15 percent over the past six months and at a 9.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Zoetis Inc. to make $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.81 billion and $1.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.00%. Zoetis Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

ZTS Dividends

Zoetis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.55 per year.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Zoetis Inc. shares, and 92.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.97%. Zoetis Inc. stock is held by 2,185 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.54% of the shares, which is about 40.32 million shares worth $9.84 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.91% or 37.33 million shares worth $9.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 13.45 million shares worth $3.28 billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 10.02 million shares worth around $2.45 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.