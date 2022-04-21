Year-To-Date, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Price Has Increase 49.96%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $106.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the CF share is $113.49, that puts it down -6.92 from that peak though still a striking 59.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.19. The company’s market capitalization is $22.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.71 million shares over the past three months.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.13.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $106.14 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.35%, and it has moved by 4.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.47%. The short interest in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.03, which implies a decrease of -1.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.00 and $131.00 respectively. As a result, CF is trading at a discount of -23.42% off the target high and 27.45% off the low.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CF Industries Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares have gone up 75.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 291.04% against 29.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 682.50% this quarter and then jump 408.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.32 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.1 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 116.10% and then jump by 121.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.00%. While earnings are projected to return 187.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 62.70% per annum.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.04%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

CF Industries Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.74%, with the float percentage being 92.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 887 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.65 million shares (or 11.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.71 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $333.37 million.