XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.55, and it changed around -$0.6 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.59B. XP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.08, offering almost -92.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.28% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.92 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.05% year-to-date, but still down -2.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -12.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.06 percent over the past six months and at a 27.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $588.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $623.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $440.39 million and $533.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.90%. XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.78% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.06% of XP Inc. shares, and 70.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 220.54%. XP Inc. stock is held by 379 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.94% of the shares, which is about 48.87 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.42% or 16.69 million shares worth $479.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 11.28 million shares worth $453.07 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $181.72 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.