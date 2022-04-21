Why InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.77 million shares of the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.50M. INM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -282.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.64% since then. We note from InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.28K.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.12% year-to-date, but still up 16.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is 19.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85650.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -494.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -494.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.49 percent over the past six months and at a 37.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $420k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 6.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.57%. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.46% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.93% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4383.0 shares worth $8327.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.