TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Shares Might Go Up 13.64% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.13, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.77B. TTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.03, offering almost -17.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.12% since then. We note from TotalEnergies SE’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

TotalEnergies SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended TTE as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TotalEnergies SE is expected to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) trade information

Instantly TTE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.71 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.93% year-to-date, but still up 2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is 1.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTE is forecast to be at a low of $51.88 and a high of $81.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) estimates and forecasts

TotalEnergies SE share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.34 percent over the past six months and at a 60.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 360.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TotalEnergies SE to make $51.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.94 billion and $36.09 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%. TotalEnergies SE earnings are expected to increase by 303.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.07. It is important to note, however, that the 6.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.02 per year.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TotalEnergies SE shares, and 6.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.12%. TotalEnergies SE stock is held by 688 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.96% of the shares, which is about 24.97 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 0.77% or 20.02 million shares worth $990.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 12.72 million shares worth $584.77 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 8.37 million shares worth around $384.73 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.