The EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Dropped 31.07% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the EQRX share is $11.10, that puts it down -139.22 from that peak though still a striking 43.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $4.64 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.73%, and it has moved by 31.07% in 30 days. The short interest in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 10.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.60, which implies an increase of 17.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.60 and $5.60 respectively. As a result, EQRX is trading at a discount of -20.69% off the target high and -20.69% off the low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EQRx Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares have gone down -53.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -293.55% against 12.00.

While earnings are projected to return 58.40% in 2022.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

EQRx Inc. insiders own 16.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.80%, with the float percentage being 61.92%. SB Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 43.18 million shares (or 8.85% of all shares), a total value of $294.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.53 million shares, is of Casdin Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $269.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $7.8 million.