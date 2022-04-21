The Current Price For Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s traded shares were 14.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.73% or $1.5. The 52-week high for the LGVN share is $45.00, that puts it down -285.27 from that peak though still a striking 75.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $232.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 million shares over the past three months.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) registered a 14.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.73% in intraday trading to $11.68 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.03%, and it has moved by 75.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.78%. The short interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Longeveron Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) shares have gone up 206.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.78% against 0.10.

While earnings are projected to return -353.10% in 2022.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Longeveron Inc. insiders own 20.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.84%, with the float percentage being 11.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 3.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86400.0 shares, is of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28260.0, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $99757.0.