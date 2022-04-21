The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.78, and it changed around -$2.12 or -4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.50B. CG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.62, offering almost -41.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.42% since then. We note from The Carlyle Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) trade information

Instantly CG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.00 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.21% year-to-date, but still up 5.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is -3.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CG is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $81.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) estimates and forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.30 percent over the past six months and at a -11.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. to make $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $629.7 million and $612.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 230.70%. The Carlyle Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 744.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.52% per year for the next five years.

CG Dividends

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.27 per year.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.59% of The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, and 48.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.92%. The Carlyle Group Inc. stock is held by 553 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 19.32 million shares worth $913.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.14% or 18.32 million shares worth $866.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 9.21 million shares worth $516.87 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 6.76 million shares worth around $319.58 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.