The $33.21 Value Of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares were 3.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.43% or -$1.18. The 52-week high for the FUTU share is $181.44, that puts it down -446.34 from that peak though still a striking 36.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.23. The company’s market capitalization is $5.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.30 million shares over the past three months.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) registered a -3.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.43% in intraday trading to $33.21 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.92%, and it has moved by -11.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.96%. The short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 9.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Futu Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares have gone down -50.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.22% against 20.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 556.20% this quarter and then jump 320.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 128.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $281.17 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $281.17 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 80.60%. While earnings are projected to return 82.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.03% per annum.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders own 8.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.34%, with the float percentage being 45.30%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 339 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $578.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $381.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Economy Fund (The). Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $369.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $97.43 million.