Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.43B. TEF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.39, offering almost -2.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.9% since then. We note from Telefonica S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Telefonica S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended TEF as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Telefonica S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) trade information

Instantly TEF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.39 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.53% year-to-date, but still up 2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is 15.28% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEF is forecast to be at a low of $3.62 and a high of $7.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) estimates and forecasts

Telefonica S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.62 percent over the past six months and at a -32.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Telefonica S.A. to make $10.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.10%. Telefonica S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 522.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.80% per year for the next five years.

TEF Dividends

Telefonica S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 7.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonica S.A. shares, and 1.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.35%. Telefonica S.A. stock is held by 245 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 19.07 million shares worth $80.84 million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC, with 0.11% or 6.22 million shares worth $26.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $32.31 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF held roughly 6.99 million shares worth around $32.31 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.