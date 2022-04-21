Stock Performance And Outlook Of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

In today’s recent session, 1.2 million shares of the The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.66, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.74B. KHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.95, offering almost -2.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.92% since then. We note from The Kraft Heinz Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.60 million.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Instantly KHC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.58 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.75% year-to-date, but still up 5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is 15.23% up in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.77 percent over the past six months and at a -9.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company to make $6.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.80%. The Kraft Heinz Company earnings are expected to increase by 180.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.88% per year for the next five years.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.71% of The Kraft Heinz Company shares, and 79.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.68%. The Kraft Heinz Company stock is held by 1,435 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 26.58% of the shares, which is about 325.63 million shares worth $11.69 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.56% or 55.89 million shares worth $2.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 20.87 million shares worth $747.24 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.15 million shares worth around $687.6 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.