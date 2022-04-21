Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s traded shares were 5.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $122.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.86% or -$14.92. The 52-week high for the SPOT share is $305.60, that puts it down -149.49 from that peak though still a striking 3.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $118.20. The company’s market capitalization is $24.41B, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SPOT has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) registered a -10.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.86% in intraday trading to $122.49 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.81%, and it has moved by -12.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.20%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $198.95, which implies an increase of 38.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $128.75 and $278.38 respectively. As a result, SPOT is trading at a discount of -127.27% off the target high and -5.11% off the low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spotify Technology S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares have gone down -52.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.52% against 20.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.70% this quarter and then jump 156.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.93 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.56 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 14.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%. While earnings are projected to return 94.30% in 2022.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders own 27.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.10%, with the float percentage being 81.30%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 845 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.14 million shares (or 12.35% of all shares), a total value of $5.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.1 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $691.85 million.