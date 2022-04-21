Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) – ...

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.53 million shares of the Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.89, and it changed around $1.28 or 22.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.38M. SKYH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.41, offering almost -530.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.8% since then. We note from Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.66K.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Instantly SKYH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.89 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.84% year-to-date, but still down -23.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) is -82.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.13% of Sky Harbour Group Corporation shares, and 75.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.40%. Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock is held by 48 institutions, with Karpus Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 1.88 million shares worth $19.16 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with 7.02% or 0.95 million shares worth $9.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $2.18 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.