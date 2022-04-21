Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.53 million shares of the Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.89, and it changed around $1.28 or 22.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.38M. SKYH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.41, offering almost -530.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.8% since then. We note from Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.66K.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Instantly SKYH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.89 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.84% year-to-date, but still down -23.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) is -82.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.13% of Sky Harbour Group Corporation shares, and 75.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.40%. Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock is held by 48 institutions, with Karpus Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 1.88 million shares worth $19.16 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with 7.02% or 0.95 million shares worth $9.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $2.18 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.