Shares Of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Could Show A Loss Of -41.75%

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.87, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.56B. WOOF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.73, offering almost -31.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.83% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WOOF as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.75 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.62% year-to-date, but still up 7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 13.92% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WOOF is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.52 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. to make $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 806.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 and May 23.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.64% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, and 64.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 183.38%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock is held by 292 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 26.28% of the shares, which is about 59.77 million shares worth $1.18 billion.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 26.28% or 59.77 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Growth Fund and Allspring Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.74 million shares worth $83.09 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Growth Fund held roughly 4.74 million shares worth around $83.09 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.