Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.58, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.91B. ST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.58, offering almost -32.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.73% since then. We note from Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ST as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) trade information

Instantly ST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.38 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.94% year-to-date, but still up 3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is -6.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ST is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) estimates and forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.35 percent over the past six months and at a 10.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $912.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc to make $971.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $906.49 million and $890.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.30%. Sensata Technologies Holding plc earnings are expected to increase by 130.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.10% per year for the next five years.

ST Dividends

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, and 102.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.36%. Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock is held by 603 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.95% of the shares, which is about 14.11 million shares worth $870.28 million.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 7.02% or 11.06 million shares worth $682.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.04 million shares worth $434.13 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.49 million shares worth around $245.6 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.