Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.33, and it changed around -$0.39 or -4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. SAND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.31, offering almost -11.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.37% since then. We note from Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SAND as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.06 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.65% year-to-date, but still down -3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 7.13% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAND is forecast to be at a low of $7.92 and a high of $14.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.54 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to make $31.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.41%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, and 50.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.57%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock is held by 255 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 19.04 million shares worth $118.07 million.

Great-West Life Assurance Company, with 3.07% or 5.9 million shares worth $36.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.92 million shares worth $53.58 million, making up 4.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.55 million shares worth around $53.0 million, which represents about 4.45% of the total shares outstanding.