Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

During the last session, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traded shares were 16.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.16% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the DAL share is $48.54, that puts it down -11.48 from that peak though still a striking 31.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.75. The company’s market capitalization is $26.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.04 million shares over the past three months.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) registered a 1.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.16% in intraday trading to $43.54 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.74%, and it has moved by 20.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.73%. The short interest in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 22.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.15, which implies an increase of 19.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $69.00 respectively. As a result, DAL is trading at a discount of -58.47% off the target high and -1.06% off the low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Delta Air Lines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) shares have gone up 7.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 161.76% against 39.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.70% this quarter and then jump 80.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.14 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.35 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.97 billion and $3.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 130.00% and then jump by 113.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.90%. While earnings are projected to return 102.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.31% per annum.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Delta Air Lines Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.75%, with the float percentage being 64.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,264 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 66.95 million shares (or 10.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $774.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.44 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $615.38 million.