Risk-Taking Investors May Find Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.09, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.75B. UNM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.03, offering almost 0.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.73% since then. We note from Unum Group’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Unum Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended UNM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unum Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) trade information

Instantly UNM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.28 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.48% year-to-date, but still up 5.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is 13.89% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNM is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unum Group (UNM) estimates and forecasts

Unum Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.08 percent over the past six months and at a 2.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Unum Group to make $3.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.97 billion and $3.07 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.40%. Unum Group earnings are expected to increase by 3.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.81% per year for the next five years.

UNM Dividends

Unum Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Unum Group shares, and 84.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.89%. Unum Group stock is held by 609 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.17% of the shares, which is about 22.85 million shares worth $561.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.68% or 21.83 million shares worth $536.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 14.03 million shares worth $324.08 million, making up 6.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.5 million shares worth around $127.04 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.