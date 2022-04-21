Risk-Takers Will Like US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD).

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.07, and it changed around $1.41 or 3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.55B. USFD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.10, offering almost -7.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.16% since then. We note from US Foods Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

US Foods Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended USFD as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) trade information

Instantly USFD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.62 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.13% year-to-date, but still up 3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is 2.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USFD is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) estimates and forecasts

US Foods Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.88 percent over the past six months and at a 38.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 720.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 208.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. to make $7.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.14 billion and $6.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.20%. US Foods Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 146.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.90% per year for the next five years.

USFD Dividends

US Foods Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of US Foods Holding Corp. shares, and 99.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.45%. US Foods Holding Corp. stock is held by 427 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.80% of the shares, which is about 24.07 million shares worth $838.37 million.

Sachem Head Capital Management, LP, with 9.07% or 20.21 million shares worth $703.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.67 million shares worth $196.54 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $173.23 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.