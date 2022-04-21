Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -733.33% Decline – Marketing Sentinel
Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -733.33% Decline

In today’s recent session, 5.94 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.33M. REVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -945.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.19% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.80% year-to-date, but still up 9.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -32.03% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REVB is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.87% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares, and 45.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.91%. Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Karpus Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.58% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $8.58 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 3.24% or 0.49 million shares worth $4.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3382.0 shares worth $34496.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1542.0 shares worth around $3870.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

