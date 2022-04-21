Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Is Down -14.77% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s traded shares were 5.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.51% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the RDBX share is $27.22, that puts it down -971.65 from that peak though still a striking 36.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $125.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. RDBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) registered a 24.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.51% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.41%, and it has moved by -14.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.45%. The short interest in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.33, which implies an increase of 52.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, RDBX is trading at a discount of -293.7% off the target high and -18.11% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.38 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $160.42 million by the end of Mar 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Redbox Entertainment Inc. insiders own 22.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 165.02%, with the float percentage being 212.99%. Karpus Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.66 million shares (or 21.11% of all shares), a total value of $26.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 million shares, is of Omni Partners US LLC’s that is approximately 9.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.4 million.