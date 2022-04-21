Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.56, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31B. PSEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.25, offering almost -8.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.6% since then. We note from Prospect Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSEC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Instantly PSEC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.63 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.83% year-to-date, but still up 3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is 3.04% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSEC is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 18.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Prospect Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.66 percent over the past six months and at a 5.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Prospect Capital Corporation to make $174.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.34%. Prospect Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -1.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 8.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.66% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares, and 8.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.75%. Prospect Capital Corporation stock is held by 247 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.82% of the shares, which is about 3.19 million shares worth $26.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.66% or 2.58 million shares worth $21.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $27.03 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.49 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.