Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Surged 10.83% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s traded shares were 1.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the PL share is $12.15, that puts it down -115.81 from that peak though still a striking 23.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Planet Labs PBC (PL) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $5.63 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.26%, and it has moved by 10.83% in 30 days. The short interest in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is 6.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.64, which implies an increase of 51.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PL is trading at a discount of -166.43% off the target high and -77.62% off the low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Planet Labs PBC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares have gone down -43.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.52% against 5.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.13 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130.13 million by the end of Mar 2022.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Planet Labs PBC insiders own 14.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.88%, with the float percentage being 33.80%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.8 million shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $47.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.24 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group Llc’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that BlackRock Global Allocation Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $3.14 million.