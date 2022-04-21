PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.47, and it changed around $0.41 or 2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. PMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.53, offering almost -39.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.56% since then. We note from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PMT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) trade information

Instantly PMT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.69 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.10% year-to-date, but still down -5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is -7.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PMT is forecast to be at a low of $16.50 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) estimates and forecasts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.33 percent over the past six months and at a 700.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to make $155.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings are expected to increase by -3.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.15% per year for the next five years.

PMT Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 12.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.96 per year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares, and 72.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.43%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock is held by 278 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.11% of the shares, which is about 17.64 million shares worth $305.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.01% or 10.72 million shares worth $185.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.8 million shares worth $117.9 million, making up 6.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $47.74 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.