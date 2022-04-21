One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC)

During the last session, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.53% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the OTIC share is $2.59, that puts it down -13.1 from that peak though still a striking 50.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $131.65M, and the average trade volume was 140.78K shares over the past three months.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OTIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) registered a 5.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.53% in intraday trading to $2.29 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.02%, and it has moved by -2.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.44%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 64.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, OTIC is trading at a discount of -293.01% off the target high and -140.17% off the low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Otonomy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) shares have gone up 23.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.88% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.00% this quarter and then jump 17.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53k and $30k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.40% per annum.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Otonomy Inc. insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.40%, with the float percentage being 66.53%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.84 million shares (or 13.83% of all shares), a total value of $16.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.6 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $3.73 million.