One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)

During the last session, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.37% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BIRD share is $32.44, that puts it down -501.86 from that peak though still a striking 6.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.02. The company’s market capitalization is $822.73M, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BIRD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $5.39 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.10%, and it has moved by -12.36% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.73, which implies an increase of 65.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, BIRD is trading at a discount of -363.82% off the target high and -11.32% off the low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allbirds Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.76 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -75.20% in 2022.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Allbirds Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.92%, with the float percentage being 78.02%. Fidelity Growth Company Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.39% of all shares), a total value of $6.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd’s that is approximately 1.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Nov 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.82 million.