Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)

During the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 8.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NU share is $12.24, that puts it down -70.95 from that peak though still a striking 22.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.55. The company’s market capitalization is $33.81B, and the average trade volume was 11.83 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $7.16 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.56%, and it has moved by -5.29% in 30 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $401.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $443.62 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 3.80% in 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders own 20.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.21%, with the float percentage being 41.58%.