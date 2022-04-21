Now Is A Good Time To Buy MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL)

During the last session, MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s traded shares were 34.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MDVL share is $14.59, that puts it down -438.38 from that peak though still a striking 70.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $52.66M, and the average trade volume was 7.57 million shares over the past three months.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MDVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.73% in intraday trading to $2.71 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 56.20%, and it has moved by 168.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.69%.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MedAvail Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) shares have gone down -4.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.30% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 49.30% this quarter and then drop -24.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.38 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.94 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.86 million and $3.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -50.40% and then jump by 102.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.90%. While earnings are projected to return 19.30% in 2022.

MDVL Dividends

MedAvail Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders

MedAvail Holdings Inc insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.53%, with the float percentage being 85.58%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.08 million shares (or 33.72% of all shares), a total value of $15.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd’s that is approximately 11.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $0.38 million.