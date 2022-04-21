Now Is A Good Time To Buy DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI)

During the last session, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s traded shares were 40.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.93% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the DIDI share is $18.01, that puts it down -857.98 from that peak though still a striking 9.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $9.18B, and the average trade volume was 51.48 million shares over the past three months.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DIDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) registered a -6.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.93% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.58%, and it has moved by -54.81% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.49, which implies an increase of 95.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.49 and $39.49 respectively. As a result, DIDI is trading at a discount of -2000.53% off the target high and -2000.53% off the low.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.12 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.22 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -9.80% in 2022.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

DiDi Global Inc. insiders own 12.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.75%, with the float percentage being 12.26%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 75.83 million shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $377.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.49 million shares, is of Davis Selected Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $236.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) shares are Davis New York Venture Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Davis New York Venture Fund owns about 27.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.72 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $82.03 million.