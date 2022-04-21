NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Are Up 14.38%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s traded shares were 8.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the NEE share is $93.73, that puts it down -14.99 from that peak though still a striking 14.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.79. The company’s market capitalization is $161.55B, and the average trade volume was 10.37 million shares over the past three months.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $81.51 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.84%, and it has moved by -0.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.54%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextEra Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) shares have gone down -0.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.20% against 2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.00% this quarter and then jump 8.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.2 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.38 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.73 billion and $3.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.60% and then jump by 37.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.00%. While earnings are projected to return 18.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.07% per annum.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NextEra Energy Inc. is 1.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.94%, with the float percentage being 79.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,734 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 177.66 million shares (or 9.05% of all shares), a total value of $13.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 151.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 55.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.35 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41.2 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $3.23 billion.