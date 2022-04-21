Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.22% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s traded shares were 3.98 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.35% or -$1.55. The 52-week high for the NTCO share is $23.73, that puts it down -156.54 from that peak though still a striking 21.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.30. The company’s market capitalization is $6.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NTCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) registered a -14.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.35% in intraday trading to $9.25 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.97%, and it has moved by -4.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.77%. The short interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.14, which implies an increase of 42.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $27.72 respectively. As a result, NTCO is trading at a discount of -199.68% off the target high and -18.92% off the low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Natura &Co Holding S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares have gone down -35.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -74.19% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -71.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Natura &Co Holding S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.11%, with the float percentage being 4.11%. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.08 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $167.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares are iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF owns about 69798.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48148.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.66 million.