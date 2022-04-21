Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Have Dropped -19.74% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares were 2.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NNDM share is $9.33, that puts it down -205.9 from that peak though still a striking 5.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $800.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.10 million shares over the past three months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $3.05 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.24%, and it has moved by -18.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.73%. The short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 21.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.60%. While earnings are projected to return 28.10% in 2022.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.26%, with the float percentage being 21.45%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.93 million shares (or 7.61% of all shares), a total value of $106.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 9.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.61 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $38.84 million.