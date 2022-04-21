M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $180.54, and it changed around $4.2 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.76B. MTB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $186.95, offering almost -3.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $128.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.85% since then. We note from M&T Bank Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

M&T Bank Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended MTB as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. M&T Bank Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) trade information

Instantly MTB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 184.29 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.82% year-to-date, but still up 9.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is -2.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $198.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTB is forecast to be at a low of $165.00 and a high of $240.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) estimates and forecasts

M&T Bank Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.29 percent over the past six months and at a -12.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation to make $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%. M&T Bank Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 38.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.69% per year for the next five years.

MTB Dividends

M&T Bank Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.61 per year.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of M&T Bank Corporation shares, and 88.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.13%. M&T Bank Corporation stock is held by 976 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.08% of the shares, which is about 14.29 million shares worth $2.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.04% or 10.38 million shares worth $1.59 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $561.68 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $446.9 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.