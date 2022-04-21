Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have been traded, and its beta is -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.13 or -5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.77M. MRIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.26, offering almost -1064.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.74% since then. We note from Marin Software Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.60 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.42% year-to-date, but still down -1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is -17.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRIN is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -498.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -498.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Marin Software Incorporated to make $115 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.70%. Marin Software Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 47.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.84% of Marin Software Incorporated shares, and 19.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.83%. Marin Software Incorporated stock is held by 39 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.07% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $4.08 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 7.80% or 0.43 million shares worth $3.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $2.45 million, making up 4.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.25 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.