Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.87, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.32B. MANU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.86, offering almost -50.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.19% since then. We note from Manchester United plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.63K.

Manchester United plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MANU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Manchester United plc is expected to report earnings per share of $2 for the current quarter.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

Instantly MANU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.12 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is 2.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.37, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MANU is forecast to be at a low of $11.98 and a high of $14.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Manchester United plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.09 percent over the past six months and at a -10.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 31.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $266.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Manchester United plc to make $196.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. Manchester United plc earnings are expected to increase by 5.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -4.35% per year for the next five years.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.02 per year.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of Manchester United plc shares, and 94.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.49%. Manchester United plc stock is held by 88 institutions, with Lindsell Train Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 26.11% of the shares, which is about 11.3 million shares worth $218.94 million.

BAMCO Inc., with 24.25% or 10.5 million shares worth $203.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Partners Fund and Baron Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.0 million shares worth $96.85 million, making up 11.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $58.11 million, which represents about 6.93% of the total shares outstanding.