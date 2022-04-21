Let’s Talk About How Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.47, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.87M. SONX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -252.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.07% since then. We note from Sonendo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.86K.

Sonendo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SONX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonendo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) trade information

Instantly SONX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.91 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.45% year-to-date, but still up 18.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) is -42.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONX is forecast to be at a low of $6.90 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -274.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -98.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) estimates and forecasts

Sonendo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sonendo Inc. to make $8.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Sonendo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.50% per year for the next five years.

SONX Dividends

Sonendo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 09.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.81% of Sonendo Inc. shares, and 65.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.83%. Sonendo Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.41% of the shares, which is about 3.27 million shares worth $18.82 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc., with 7.57% or 1.99 million shares worth $11.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $1.05 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd held roughly 17401.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.