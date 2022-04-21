Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Fell -32.67%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 10.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.99% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $33.87, that puts it down -323.9 from that peak though still a striking 19.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $787.75M, and the average trade volume was 4.71 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) registered a -4.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.99% in intraday trading to $7.99 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.58%, and it has moved by -5.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.44, which implies an increase of 15.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $10.60 respectively. As a result, JMIA is trading at a discount of -32.67% off the target high and -0.13% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -10.70% in 2022.

Jumia Technologies AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.75%, with the float percentage being 27.75%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $176.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $8.88 million.