It’s Easy To Bet On Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.88, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.83B. HRL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.70, offering almost 0.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.24% since then. We note from Hormel Foods Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Hormel Foods Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended HRL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) trade information

Instantly HRL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.96 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.03% year-to-date, but still up 2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is 9.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.11, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRL is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 8.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) estimates and forecasts

Hormel Foods Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.28 percent over the past six months and at a 11.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation to make $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.20%. Hormel Foods Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -0.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.50% per year for the next five years.

HRL Dividends

Hormel Foods Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.95 per year.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.52% of Hormel Foods Corporation shares, and 42.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.33%. Hormel Foods Corporation stock is held by 949 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.07% of the shares, which is about 32.95 million shares worth $1.61 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 5.37% or 29.14 million shares worth $1.42 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.5 million shares worth $444.36 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.68 million shares worth around $314.9 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.