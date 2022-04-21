Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares were 11.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $90.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $1.7. The 52-week high for the MS share is $109.73, that puts it down -21.1 from that peak though still a striking 15.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $76.25. The company’s market capitalization is $157.94B, and the average trade volume was 11.43 million shares over the past three months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Morgan Stanley (MS) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.91% in intraday trading to $90.61 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.96%, and it has moved by -2.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.33%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $107.34, which implies an increase of 15.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83.30 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, MS is trading at a discount of -37.95% off the target high and 8.07% off the low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morgan Stanley has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have gone down -10.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.58% against 1.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $311.35 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.40%. While earnings are projected to return 24.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.08% per annum.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 14 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Morgan Stanley is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley insiders own 21.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.83%, with the float percentage being 81.07%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 377.09 million shares (or 21.01% of all shares), a total value of $37.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 130.52 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 41.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.65 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $2.98 billion.