Is Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s traded shares were 3.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GOGL share is $14.27, that puts it down -6.02 from that peak though still a striking 43.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.90 million shares over the past three months.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $13.46 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.83%, and it has moved by 10.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.62%. The short interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 3.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.04, which implies an increase of 10.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, GOGL is trading at a discount of -70.88% off the target high and 18.28% off the low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Golden Ocean Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares have gone up 31.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.01% against 17.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.20%. While earnings are projected to return 384.30% in 2022.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Golden Ocean Group Limited is 2.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 18.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Golden Ocean Group Limited insiders own 39.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.29%, with the float percentage being 44.99%. Folketrygdfondet is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.14 million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $75.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.39 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $68.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares are Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund owns about 3.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $22.27 million.