Is Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (NASDAQ: COST) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $604.08, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.82B. COST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $612.27, offering almost -1.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $365.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.53% since then. We note from Costco Wholesale Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Costco Wholesale Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended COST as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.01 for the current quarter.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) trade information

Instantly COST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 609.18 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.31% year-to-date, but still up 3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is 8.64% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $601.11, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COST is forecast to be at a low of $525.00 and a high of $670.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) estimates and forecasts

Costco Wholesale Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.21 percent over the past six months and at a 17.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation to make $69.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 25.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.68% per year for the next five years.

COST Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, and 69.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.18%. Costco Wholesale Corporation stock is held by 3,373 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 37.56 million shares worth $21.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.01% or 31.08 million shares worth $17.64 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.56 million shares worth $7.13 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.36 million shares worth around $5.31 billion, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.