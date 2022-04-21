Is Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.73, and it changed around $0.72 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.68B. CNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.79, offering almost -0.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.88% since then. We note from Centene Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Centene Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CNC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Centene Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Instantly CNC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 89.78 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.02% year-to-date, but still up 3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 2.61% up in the 30-day period.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Centene Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.55 percent over the past six months and at a 5.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Centene Corporation to make $34.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.5 billion and $30.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.00%. Centene Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -26.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.69% per year for the next five years.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of Centene Corporation shares, and 95.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.28%. Centene Corporation stock is held by 1,168 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 62.49 million shares worth $5.15 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.04% or 46.85 million shares worth $3.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 22.46 million shares worth $1.85 billion, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.58 million shares worth around $1.37 billion, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.