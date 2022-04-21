Is AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Hit More of the Losses Given A -12.26% Dip From High?

During the last session, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s traded shares were 6.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $156.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.22% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the ABBV share is $175.91, that puts it down -12.26 from that peak though still a striking 32.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $105.56. The company’s market capitalization is $271.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.98 million shares over the past three months.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) registered a 0.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $156.70 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.34%, and it has moved by -2.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.43%. The short interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is 16.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AbbVie Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares have gone up 45.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.50% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.30% this quarter and then jump 9.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.95 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.94 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.86 billion and $12.94 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.90% and then jump by 7.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 137.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.73% per annum.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AbbVie Inc. is 5.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.28%.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

AbbVie Inc. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.64%, with the float percentage being 69.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,574 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 146.31 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $19.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 128.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 49.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.39 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.11 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $4.0 billion.