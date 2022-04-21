Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.07, and it changed around $1.07 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.04B. IONS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.10, offering almost -0.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.18% since then. We note from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended IONS as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) trade information

Instantly IONS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.42 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.31% year-to-date, but still up 8.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is 23.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONS is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) estimates and forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.47 percent over the past six months and at a -1,120.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 114.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $273.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $128.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $290 million and $112 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%.

IONS Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 87.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.93%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 467 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.95% of the shares, which is about 21.18 million shares worth $644.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.82% or 12.49 million shares worth $380.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.76 million shares worth $205.66 million, making up 5.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $214.17 million, which represents about 4.97% of the total shares outstanding.