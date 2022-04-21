Investing In Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CZOO share is $10.13, that puts it down -289.62 from that peak though still a striking 15.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $2.60 this Wednesday, 04/20/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.16%, and it has moved by 2.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.03%. The short interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 14.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.84 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -456.30% in 2022.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders own 13.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 176.02%, with the float percentage being 204.29%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34.43 million shares (or 29.04% of all shares), a total value of $207.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.09 million shares, is of Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc’s that is approximately 18.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $133.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $3.58 million.