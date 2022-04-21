Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.81, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.11B. IVZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.71, offering almost -36.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.54% since then. We note from Invesco Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.36 million.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.10 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.56% year-to-date, but still up 2.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is 2.11% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVZ is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Invesco Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.04 percent over the past six months and at a -7.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Invesco Ltd. to make $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Invesco Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 164.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.95% per year for the next five years.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Invesco Ltd. shares, and 90.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.46%. Invesco Ltd. stock is held by 859 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 45.72 million shares worth $1.05 billion.

Trian Fund Management, LP, with 10.00% or 45.47 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.8 million shares worth $271.66 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 10.46 million shares worth around $240.76 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.