International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been traded, and its beta is 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.69, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07B. INSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.75, offering almost -0.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.83% since then. We note from International Seaways Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.76K.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) trade information

Instantly INSW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.82 on Wednesday, 04/20/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.48% year-to-date, but still up 6.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is 23.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) estimates and forecasts

International Seaways Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.27 percent over the past six months and at a 116.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 268.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $102.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect International Seaways Inc. to make $144.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.7 million and $48.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 196.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.90%.

INSW Dividends

International Seaways Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of International Seaways Inc. shares, and 86.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.22%. International Seaways Inc. stock is held by 195 institutions, with WL Ross & Co, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 4.95 million shares worth $90.2 million.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p., with 7.95% or 4.03 million shares worth $73.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $24.59 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $23.42 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.